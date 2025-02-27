I Am Stunned Into Disbelief – Igbokwe Weighs In On Obasa’s Claim To Lagos Speaker’s Seat

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe has reacted to Mudashiru Obasa’s refusal to acknowledge his removal as Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that on Thursday, Obasa had declared that he’s still the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He stated this after storming the assembly with armed police officers. Obasa argued that lawmakers must follow due process and constitutional means to impeach or remove him, but that was not done.

Sharing a news article on Facebook where Obasa denied that he was impeached, Igbokwe questioned what was going on in the Assembly

He wrote, “What is happening in Lagos I know very well? What is happening in the Center of Excellence? Who is driving this change of musical chairs? When Elders are not at home Children may wear snakes as necklaces. If you call your boat a useless boat Children will use it to play football. I am stunned into disbelief. Unless this is not Lagos I know very well. Oro pe sije!!!”

In January, lawmakers had impeached Obasa, who was in the United States (US), over alleged misappropriation and other allegations.

Obasa’s deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was sworn in to replace him as the new Speaker, and she received the endorsement of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Upon his return to Nigeria, Obasa declared his impeachment null and void because it failed to stand the test of due process.