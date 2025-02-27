Hostile Takeover: Speaker Meranda Decries Withdrawal Of Her Security Details

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has decried the withdrawal of her security details by Nigeria Police.

Naija News reports that Speaker Meranda said the attack on her and her office signified the underlying gender at play.

In a statement by her Special Adviser on Information Victor Ganzallo, the Speaker noted that the timing of the withdrawal of her security details, combined with the hostile action of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa showed the plan to destabilize her administration.

“In an alarming and unprecedented turn of events, all the police escorts assigned to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, as well as the security personnel guarding the Assembly complex, have been withdrawn without any explanation. This sudden action has left the Speaker and the entire legislative house dangerously exposed, raising serious concerns about the motives behind this decision.

“It is important to stress that Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda was duly elected by her colleagues, and her leadership was reinforced with a strong vote of thanks. The timing of the withdrawal of security, combined with the hostile actions of the former Speaker and his associates, raises the question: Is this politically motivated, or is this part of a larger strategy to destabilize the current administration?” it read.

The Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker disclosed that the attack on her office was because of the removal of Obasa. She stated that it was aimed at weakening her administration.

“This troubling development is also noteworthy for what it might signify about the underlying gender dynamics at play. Could this act of aggression be a reflection of the deep-seated bias against female leadership in the political arena? Is Rt. Hon. Meranda’s role as a woman Speaker being used as a justification for such brazen intimidation and disruption?

“It has come to our attention that these actions are tied to the ongoing internal power struggle regarding the removal of the former Speaker. Speculation suggests that this latest move is aimed at weakening the current leadership and creating instability within the Lagos State House of Assembly,” it stated.

She further demanded clarification from the Nigeria Police and Lagos State Government on why her security details were removed.

“We demand an immediate clarification from both the police and the state government on their roles in these actions. The absence of security for those in leadership positions raises serious questions about the safety and protection of public officials in Lagos. If such intimidation can occur at the highest levels, what protection is there for the ordinary citizens of Lagos?

“This situation must not be allowed to stand unchallenged. We call for a full investigation into these actions and demand accountability from all involved parties,” it added.