Gov Yusuf Orders Probe Into Salary Deductions Of Kano Civil Servants

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has initiated an investigation into reports of salary deductions and non-payment affecting civil servants, describing the situation as an unacceptable violation of workers’ rights and a betrayal of public trust.

Speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, during the inauguration of a seven-member committee, Governor Yusuf set a seven-day deadline to uncover whether the discrepancies stem from technical issues or deliberate fraud.

A statement from his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, quoted the governor as expressing outrage over reports that some workers had gone months without receiving their rightful wages, vowing to hold those responsible accountable.

“This administration will not tolerate any injustice against our workers. Anyone found complicit in this reprehensible act will face the full wrath of the law,” Yusuf declared.

The newly formed committee is tasked with auditing the state’s payroll from October 2024 to February 2025, identifying affected workers, evaluating the financial impact, and recommending necessary corrective and punitive measures.

The committee is chaired by Hon. Abdulkadir Abdussalam, Commissioner for Rural & Community Development and former State Accountant General. Other members include:

– Dr. Bashir Abdu Muzakkari – Special Adviser on Digital Economy

– Dr. Aliyu Isa Aliyu – Director-General, Kano State Bureau of Statistics

– Dr. Hamisu Sadi Ali – Director-General, Kano State Debt Management Office

– Hajiya Zainab Abdulkadir – Director, Kano State Computer Centre

– Aliyu Muhammad Sani – Director, Research & Evaluation, REPA Directorate, SSG’s Office

– Ummulkulthum Ladan Kailani – Senior Assistant Secretary (AGS), SSG’s Office (Secretary & Co-Secretary)

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring timely salary payments and protecting workers’ rights, warning that anyone found guilty of exploiting civil servants would face severe consequences.

“The era of shortchanging our workers is over. This is a government of accountability, and no one will be spared if found guilty,” he asserted.

With the committee set to commence its investigation, expectations are high that the probe will uncover payroll fraud, restore confidence in the system, and uphold the rights of Kano’s civil servants.