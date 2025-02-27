Ganduje Secured As APC Zones National Chairman To N/West; Mai Mala Buni Gets Fresh Appointment

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s second-highest decision-making body, has officially ratified the zoning of its national chairmanship position to the North West.

Naija News reports that the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, confirmed the decision to journalists following the NEC meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, governors, former national chairmen, and other key party leaders.

Initially, the party had zoned the chairmanship position to the North Central, leading to the emergence of Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, as national chairman. However, following Adamu’s abrupt departure before completing his tenure, President Tinubu endorsed Abdullahi Ganduje from the North West to fill the vacancy.

This decision was met with resistance, as North Central stakeholders argued that Adamu’s replacement should have come from their region. Protests erupted at the APC secretariat, with demonstrators calling for Ganduje’s resignation.

With the NEC’s formal approval of the North West for the chairmanship position, Ganduje’s leadership now holds further legitimacy within the party.

“NEC also passed a vote of confidence in our National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for the remarkable successes he has led the party to. That vote of confidence was extended to the entire National Working Committee (NWC),” Morka stated.

He further noted that NEC deliberated on a motion to include more members in the party’s NEC.

Vote of Confidence in Tinubu and Ganduje

The NEC also passed a vote of confidence in President Tinubu, commending what it described as his administration’s “significant milestones.”

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, who chairs the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), moved the motion for the vote of confidence in Tinubu, which was seconded by former APC national chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Committee on NEC Membership Expansion

Morka further announced that NEC had established a committee, chaired by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, to define the criteria for co-opting new members into the NEC.

Additionally, NEC approved the party’s financial statement as presented by the National Working Committee (NWC).