Fulham Coach Reveals Why Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey Were Benched Against Wolves

Fulham’s head coach, Marco Silva, said he decided to leave Nigerian internationals Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey on the bench during the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, due to fatigue.

Despite being key players in Fulham’s lineup throughout the current season, both Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were surprisingly left on the bench for the Tuesday night Premier League clash held at Molineux Stadium, where Fulham clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

In his post-match interview with Fulham’s official website, Silva elaborated on the rationale behind this strategic choice. He expressed that the decision stemmed from the necessity of incorporating fresh energy into the squad, particularly after a lacklustre performance in their previous outing.

“We anticipated needing some fresh legs on the field,” Silva stated, recognizing the demanding nature of the upcoming match.

Reflecting on the team’s previous game that had taken place the Saturday prior, Silva acknowledged the difficulties faced, noting, “The last match for us was quite taxing, and our performance wasn’t up to par. I understood that against Wolves, the game was likely going to require us to have some rejuvenated players on our side.”

He specifically mentioned players like Iwobi and fellow teammates such as Antonee Robinson and Calvin Bassey, who have logged significant minutes this season. “These are the players who have been playing the most in our squad,” he remarked.

Silva candidly admitted that making five alterations to his starting lineup for such a crucial Premier League match posed its challenges. He explained the role that injury concerns played in shaping his tactical strategy for the encounter.

“It’s never straightforward to implement five changes when competing at this high level in the Premier League,” he explained. “Not having Iwobi in the starting eleven was a tough decision, and with Willian still not fit enough to start, our options were quite limited. This was a primary factor in our decision to adapt our formation.”

Despite the absence of Iwobi and Bassey from the starting lineup, Fulham managed to secure a vital three points at Molineux Stadium, enhancing their position in the Premier League standings as they strive for European qualification.

Iwobi has been a standout performer for Fulham this season, showcasing his skill set, while Bassey has quickly become a vital part of the team’s defence since his transfer from Ajax, reinforcing their stability at the back.