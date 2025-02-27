Fubara Approves Take Over Of RSU Campus By FG For Ogoni University

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has approved the takeover of the Rivers State University (RSU) Campus in Kira, Tai Local Government Area for the take off of the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Ogoni.

The Governor gave the approval for the takeover by the federal government during an inspection of the Kira campus on Thursday.

Governor Fubara, who was accompanied on the visit by the Vice-Chancellor of the RSU, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, assured that another property would be developed for the state university.

He added that the move is in compliance with the federal government’s request for the state government to provide the facility to facilitate FUET’s take-off.

“We are here to assess the place, as it is the government property belonging to the Rivers State University. And we are here for the University to update us with the status of the property.

“They have already given us a written information, but I felt that it is proper for us to come and do physical assessment and that is what we just did. From what we have seen , it is a well planned out place and I strongly believe that it is suitable for the take-off of this University,” Fubara said.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu signed the bill for the takeoff of the University into law on February 3, 2025.

Governor Fubara added that the RSU facility will be fully released to the federal government for FUET to take-off.

He added that the move would be advantageous to Rivers State as it would bring development to the state, increased educational opportunities to Ogoni people and honour to the people.

Highlighting the importance of the university, Fubara said: “We are doing this because at the end of the day what the University is going to do for us here is three major things. It will bring development, it will bring increased educational attainment of the Ogoni people especially on this issue of environmental impacts.

“You know we have a lot of problems along this region on issues of environment. This university is, therefore, going to provide study platform. Finally, it is a honour that it is in our own time that this noble initiative is established. So we are thanking all the parties who initiated it and made it to come to pass.

“We are also grateful to the university for still keeping this place because you can see from our assessment that most of the facilities were just recently renovated. They wanted to use it but as it stands now since I have the final power, we will build another one for the RSU, but this campus should be released for the new Federal University.”