El-Rufai Makes Fresh Allegations, Accuses Ribadu Of Playing Politics With Bandits

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, of empowering bandits.

Naija News reports than an X user, @realYusufTukur had shared a report of a kidnapping incident in Kaduna State where over 30 persons were kidnapped.

In the post, the X user lamented that the report “will not trend, since @elrufai, the man they’ve sworn to hate, is not the Governor.

“Meanwhile, NSA @NuhuRibadu is busy playing politics with security”.

Yusuf was reacting particularly to a recent incident where the criminal elements attacked a community located in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Wakilin Fulani of Janjala, Atah Adamu Wakili, a nursing mother and 37 other residents of the community were reportedly kidnapped during the unprovoked attack.

Sharing Yusuf’s post, El-rufai claimed that the kidnappers “will be paid to release them early, and then the NSA will hand the victims over to the state government in colorful ceremony. Propaganda trumps sensible governance.”

According to the former governor, such moves empower the bandits financially, resulting in the purchase of more sophisticated weapons.

“The terrorists, thus further financially empowered, will purchase even more sophisticated weapons and abduct even more people in Kaduna and elsewhere, that is the new ‘modus operandi’ of the geniuses in charge of our state these days”, he added.