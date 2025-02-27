COAS Oluyede Announces New Welfare Benefits For Soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the welfare of its troops by announcing an increase in their daily Ration Cash Allowance (RCA).

Naija News learnt that with this adjustment, soldiers will now receive ₦3,000 as RCA, doubling the previous ₦1,500 allowance.

Additionally, the COAS introduced a 3% interest loan scheme to support troops in undertaking personal projects.

Speaking to officers and soldiers of the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, at the 9 Brigade parade ground, Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos, Lt. Gen. Oluyede expressed his dissatisfaction with the existing ₦1,500 RCA, stating that the new rate will take effect at the end of March.

Affordable Loan Scheme for Soldiers

Encouraging troops to take advantage of the low-interest loan, he said: “We have deliberately kept our rate low to make it accessible. More funds will be injected into the scheme, so if you have pressing financial needs, you are encouraged to apply. It comes with just a 3% interest rate. If you go to banks, the lowest interest rate you will find is around 25%.

“However, I want to advise that if you do not truly need it, or if you are not in urgent need, it is best not to take it. But it is available to you, it is your right, and you can apply for it at any time. Once approved, you will receive it as quickly as possible.”

Housing for Soldiers Underway

Lt. Gen. Oluyede also highlighted efforts to improve soldiers’ living conditions through the Nigerian Army Housing Scheme, noting that: “I am going to build on what my predecessors have done in improving the welfare of our personnel. In December, under the Nigerian Army Housing Scheme, we unveiled the first set of houses in Abuja. And as I speak, we are beginning a new set in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“We have also secured land for another set in Jos, Plateau State. Additionally, we are developing housing units in Port Harcourt, Rivers, Owerri, Imo, and Akwa Ibom State. This will ensure a widespread distribution of houses that soldiers can subscribe to.”

Assuring personnel of the Army’s commitment to their welfare, he added: “We are accelerating the process so that more personnel can benefit. I want you to believe in this system because it is worthwhile. This is a significant investment by the Army to ensure you have a comfortable service life.”