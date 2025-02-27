Breaking: Obasa Speaks On Plenary With Four Lawmakers, Crisis In APC, Governorship Ambition

Ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has defended his decision to preside over a plenary session on Thursday with only four lawmakers in attendance, insisting that he cannot compel legislators to participate.

Speaking in an interview with TVC, Obasa dismissed concerns over the legitimacy of the session, stating, “I can’t force people to attend plenary. How many of them were present? If they say four, the most important thing is that we held the session.”

Questions Meranda’s Emergence As Speaker

The Lagos Assembly, which comprises 40 lawmakers, saw a majority of its members absent from the controversial plenary session, despite being present at the complex.

However, Obasa maintained that he remains the duly elected Speaker of the Assembly.

“I’m the Speaker. I remain the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly. When I became the Speaker, all my colleagues supported me,” he declared.

Naija News reports that Obasa also questioned the legitimacy of Mojisola Meranda’s emergence as Speaker, asking, “How was Mojisola Meranda elected as Speaker? By breaking into the chambers?”

Calls For Constitutional Compliance In Leadership Change

The embattled lawmaker emphasized that any move to remove him must comply with constitutional provisions.

“I want to believe that we are law-abiding. I’m not against removal, as they call it impeachment, but if you’re going to remove somebody, you must comply with the constitution,” he insisted.

Denies Crisis Within APC

Obasa downplayed speculations of internal divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, maintaining that the party remains united.

“The APC is one family in Lagos under the same roof. Our party is not divided under the chairmanship of Cornelius Ojelabi and under our leaders in the GAC,” he stated.

Dismissing 2027 Governorship Speculations

Addressing claims that the ongoing Assembly crisis is tied to the 2027 governorship race, Obasa dismissed such suggestions, praising Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s performance.

“This issue has nothing to do with governorship ambition. Sanwo-Olu is doing well; no reasonable person should be thinking of governorship now. Sanwo-Olu has two more years,” he added.