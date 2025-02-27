Bold Leaders, Active Citizens Required For Nigeria To Work – Okowa

Former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that creating a Nigeria that works requires bold leadership with active citizen participation.

Naija News reports that the former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said decisive leadership that would promote good governance was much needed in the country.

Former Governor Okowa stated this on Wednesday, in Agbor, while speaking as a guest lecturer at the University of Delta (UNIDEL) 4th Founder’s Day Celebration, on the topic ‘Nation Building: The Search for a Nigeria That Works for All’.

He emphasized the need for leaders to foster a culture of honesty, and selflessness and enhance their patriotism while in public office.

“Creating a Nigeria that works for all requires bold and decisive leadership, coupled with active citizen participation. A stable and unified society must be anchored on governance that promotes collective prosperity, social inclusion, and national cohesion.

“To achieve this, we must foster a culture of honesty, selflessness, and patriotism in public service while moving beyond past divisions to actively combat ethnic and religious discrimination. As Sir Ahmadu Bello aptly stated, the bonds that unite us are stronger than those that divide us—reinforcing the need for religious tolerance and mutual respect,” he said.

The former Vice Presidential candidate noted that nation-building demands visionary leaders who are willing to make sacrifices, adding that nation-building does not happen by accident.

“Nation-building is not accidental; it demands the dedication of visionary leaders who are willing to make sacrifices for the greater good. The political leadership and elite must take responsibility and take decisive action to reshape the nation’s mindset,” he stated.

He further called for the repositioning of the nation’s economy to be self-reliant, tackling insecurity affecting the country and creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

“A key part of this transformation lies in reengineering the economy for self-reliance—diversifying industries, fostering an environment for growth, addressing insecurity, and leveraging Nigeria’s abundant natural resources. Without these foundational steps, true national development will remain out of reach,” he added.