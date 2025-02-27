Atiku Slams Tinubu’s Silence Over Lagos Assembly Crisis

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu for his silence over the ongoing crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly, describing it as a tacit endorsement of anti-democratic tactics aimed at subverting the will of lawmakers.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku condemned what he termed “backdoor tactics” and the use of state-backed security forces to facilitate the return of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, despite his removal by an overwhelming majority of Assembly members.

Naija News had reported that Obasa stormed the Assembly complex earlier on Thursday, declaring himself Speaker and conducting a plenary session with only a few lawmakers, despite most members opposing his return.

Atiku argued that Tinubu’s refusal to intervene raises serious concerns about his commitment to democratic principles, particularly in light of recent allegations by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that the President engages in selective political control.

“Despite his undisputed influence over Lagos politics, President Bola Tinubu has remained conspicuously silent on the matter. His refusal to address the crisis suggests a tacit endorsement of the anti-democratic maneuvers aimed at imposing his preferred candidate against the overwhelming will of Assembly members. This silence is deafening and deeply concerning,” Atiku said.

‘Lagos Politics Now A Battle Of Values’

The former Vice President accused Tinubu of reducing Lagos politics to a battlefield, where the values of Omoluabi (integrity, fairness, and public service) are being replaced with “strong-arm Area Boy tactics”, where power is retained through coercion rather than consensus.

“Nigeria’s democracy was hard-fought and must not be undermined by those who should be its foremost guardians. We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and resolute in defending the sanctity of our democratic institutions,” he stated.

Atiku called on Tinubu to publicly denounce any attempt to subvert democracy in Lagos and ensure that due process prevails in resolving the Assembly leadership crisis.