APGA Releases Date For Anambra Governorship Primary

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has set April 5, 2025, as the date for its governorship primary election ahead of the Anambra State governorship poll scheduled for November 8, 2025.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Ifeanyi Mbaeri, APGA announced that the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms will commence on Friday, February 28.

The Expression of Interest Form is priced at ₦5 million, while the Nomination Form will cost ₦25 million.

To encourage inclusivity, the party has approved a five percent concession for female aspirants and persons with disabilities.

According to the statement, the primary process will conclude with a special state congress and governorship primary at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, on April 5.

While APGA has released a provisional timetable for the election process, it has also stated that the party retains the right to adjust dates if necessary.

The statement partly read, “In line with Articles 12 (2) & (3)(b) and 24 of the APGA Constitution 2019, and in compliance with INEC’s timetable for the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of APGA, through the National Working Committee (NWC), has approved a provisional timetable for the Anambra State Governorship Primary Election.”

As detailed in the timetable, the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms will run from February 28 to March 20, while the screening of aspirants will take place on March 28 at APGA’s National Headquarters in Abuja.