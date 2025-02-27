Amaechi, El-Rufai: APC Chieftain Reveals Why Buhari Will Not Interfere With Tinubu’s Govt

The former Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, stated on Thursday that former President Muhammadu Buhari will not interfere with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Okechukwu made this remark while discussing the absence of Buhari, along with former governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State, from the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The APC convened its NEC meeting in Abuja yesterday, which was attended by several prominent members of the ruling party.

Notable attendees included President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, various governors, National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Also present were Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, among others.

However, the meeting saw the notable absence of Buhari, El-Rufai, Amaechi, and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

In response to their absence, Okechukwu clarified that Amaechi and El-Rufai are not members of the NEC but are part of the APC’s National Advisory Committee.

Speaking live on Arise Television programme on Thursday, Okechukwu said: “Buhari is an introvert by nature and he is not the one that would like to interfere with what Tinubu is doing, that should be taken note of.

‘I heard stories in the news that he didn’t attend the National Economic Council meeting, El-Rufai, and my friend Amaechi did not attend.

“Amaechi and El-Rufai are not members of NEC, they are members of the National Advisory Committee and National Caucus, which is advisory.

“If somebody is very busy, he can through Whatsapp send his contributions to the National Chairman of the party.

“So, I don’t see why we are making a mountain out of a molehill. If you know Buhari, he told us before his exit from Aso Villa that he would go to Daura and have his rest, and if pushed further, he might even go to Niger.”