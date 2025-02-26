Why Obasa Is Yet To Resume At Lagos State Assembly – Lawyer Reveals, Addresses Resignation Plan

The legal team of Mudashiru Obasa, the ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has made it clear that there are no plans to withdraw the lawsuit challenging his removal.

Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), Obasa’s lead counsel, confirmed on Tuesday that they are fully prepared for the February 28 court hearing, despite ongoing political efforts to resolve the Assembly crisis.

Fashanu emphasized that Obasa will not return to the Assembly until a judgment is obtained, arguing that any attempt to resume the speakership before the court’s ruling would be illegal.

Obasa, who was impeached on January 13, 2025, by a majority of lawmakers, filed a suit at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, challenging his removal and the emergence of Mojisola Meranda as the new Speaker.

Political Mediation Efforts

The Lagos Assembly crisis has proven difficult to resolve, even for the powerful Governors Advisory Council (GAC). In an attempt to mediate, President Bola Tinubu reportedly assigned Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, both former governors, to intervene.

Following marathon meetings from Sunday through Monday, reports suggest that the mediating panel recommended that both Obasa and Meranda should step down for another lawmaker from Lagos West Senatorial District.

Additionally, Obasa was reportedly asked to withdraw his court case and voluntarily resign, with the panel expected to brief President Tinubu on its intervention.

Obasa’s Legal Team Unmoved

However, when asked about these reports by The PUNCH, Fashanu denied any official communication regarding a settlement.

He said: “Well, that intervention, for me, is still a rumor because nothing of such has been communicated to us, as the legal team. So, what we all read in newspapers, we don’t even know the genuineness or authenticity of the news on the purported settlement.

“Our client has not communicated anything to us in the nature of withdrawal. So, we are still preparing for the case until otherwise.”

Restating the legal team’s commitment, Fashanu added:“Nothing is certain in life except death. But on our part, we will put in our maximum effort, and we believe he has a very good case. So, subject to the overriding power of the deciding judge, we are good to go.”

No Resignation, No Illegal Moves

A source close to Obasa also dismissed claims that he would voluntarily resign, insisting that “it has not gotten to that level.”

On whether Obasa would return to the Assembly before the court ruling, Fashanu clarified that such a move would be illegal, stating:

“That means he will be taking laws into his own hands, and I don’t think he would want to do that. If he had wanted to do that, I’m sure from day two or day three, he would have done that.”