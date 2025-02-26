Why APC Has Been Winning Elections In Nigeria – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has attributed the strings of victories recorded in recent elections by the party to the special attention given to the domestication of campaigns.

Ganduje, who spoke on Tuesday at the APC Caucus Meeting held at the State House in Abuja, praised the contribution of party stalwarts and all stakeholders in ensuring victory for the APC in the past fifteen months.

The former Kano State governor recalled that within the time frame under consideration, the APC has won the governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, Edo, and Ondo States.

Naija News reports the APC, however, lost the Bayelsa gubernatorial election.

“The attention we give to our demographics in the domestication of our campaigns have become contributing factors to the chain of electoral successes we have recorded in the last fifteen(15) months,” Ganduje said.

Recall that Ganduje recently disclosed that the target of the party is to have political control of the entire southwest states.

Ganduje made the declaration shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared the APC as the winner of the 2024 Ondo State governorship election.

The APC National Chairman said the party would do everything possible to ensure all states in the southwest are controlled by the ruling party.

Speaking to newsmen in Akure, Ganduje said: “Our next target is this geo-political zone, the southwest geo-political zone, and you know we are good in hitting our targets, that is Osun State and Oyo State. We assure you that we will do all what is possible to bring them into the fold so that we have political homogeneity in the southwest geo-political zone.”