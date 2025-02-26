We Will Convert IBB’s Library Into Hall Of Shame – Sowore

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowere, has said the library General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) wants to build would be converted into a hall of shame.

Naija News reports that Sowore argued that the former Military President was not an elected president and should not have a presidential library.

In an interview with Arise News, on Tuesday, the human rights activist stated that IBB’s admission that late Chief Moshood Abiola won the 12th June 1993 election should not be celebrated.

“No, he didn’t need to say that. We knew that already as of 1993, June 1993, after June 12, we knew that. I personally interviewed Professor Humphrey Nwosu in New York, and it’s on the internet, it’s on YouTube. And he admitted, he said he knew, everybody knew that Abiola won the election,” he said.

Sowore argued that IBB made the disclosure to raise funds for his presidential library.

“Because now it is lucrative. He wanted to use it to raise money for a presidential library, which is a scam because he was never a Nigerian president. So how can somebody who was not elected have a presidential library?

“People who are accidents of history have no right to keep records. I don’t even think he’s building a library. But I hope he is building something that we can convert to what former President Jonathan said we should do, a hall of shame for all of them,” he added.