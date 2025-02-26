Video: ‘This Is So shameful’ – Nigerians Attack Mohbad’s Father For ‘Fighting’ Over Late Son’s Properties

The father of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Joseph Alobo, has expressed anger over his late son’s properties acquired in his grandson’s name, Liam.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst a court ruling declaring controversial singer, Naira Marley, his associate, Sam Larry and Prime Boy innocent in the case of Mohbad’s death.

In the video circulating online, Joseph disclosed that Mohbad owned two hectares of land, among other plots of land, acquired through his mother-in-law, a police officer.

Mohbad’s father queried why the late singer registered the lands in Liam’s name, noting he never acquired anything and put his late son’s name on it.

The video has generated outrage online, with many netizens blasting Mohbad’s father.

@neefenawti wrote: “I don’t agre with this man and I think he is a really terrible father. But if you look at this with logic, why did a 26 year-old who was just building riches in his life buy properties in the name of his son and give some of the documents to his mother-in-law. Something is not right if you ask me!!!”

@MyBMWM8_ wrote: “lol. Did Mohbad know he was going soon? A lot of people do this. Is that why the father is upset ?”

@JacobAmeh6 wrote: “What a good father Mohbad would have been. It’s fine May his soul continue to rest in peace”

@A_Abby_Abi wrote: “Where I come from fathers don’t inherit from kids It’s the other way around”

@kene_Valentine wrote: “The level of shamelessness in this family is unbelievable.”

@chinwe_onyi wrote: “This is so shameful. Someone should check on him please”

@sami_oamen wrote: “Is this man clean, why is he fight over is late son’s properties?”

@dubbyofph wrote: “If Mohbad father isn’t your father, count yourself lucky… You may be going through alot but at least this man isn’t your father”

@aco_mayana wrote: “This man is not mohbad father because I don’t understand. Why is he jealous mohbad bought 2 plot of land in Liam’s name. A real father will never do that. So disheartening”