Video: DSS Storms Austin Okai’s Residence, Arrest Him On Alleged Orders Of Gov Ododo

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Kogi-born political activist and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Austin Okai, on the alleged order of Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

According to Sahara Reporters, heavily armed security operatives stormed the residence of Okai in Abuja on Wednesday morning and took him away.

The reason for the PDP Chieftain arrest is unknown, however sources who spoke to the aforementioned publication suggest that it might be linked to his vocal criticism of the Kogi State government.

Okai, a known opposition figure, has frequently spoken out against the administration’s policies and governance.

As of the time of filing this report, the DSS has not issued any official statement regarding Okai’s detention.

Okai’s wife told the publication action that DSS did not present an arrest warrant during their operation.

She said, “They came to arrest him at our home in Abuja without a warrant. In fact, they ransacked our house and forced their way inside.

“I asked them for the arrest warrant, but no one could provide one. All they knew was that they wanted to take him away. They claimed they needed him for questioning, so I asked, ‘If you need someone for questioning, did you invite him, and did he decline? Where is your warrant?’ There was nothing to show.

“They took him away, and I don’t even know the extent of the harassment he’s facing. They also took his gadgets.”