Trump Announces Gold Card, Another Way To Citizenship, At $5 Million

President Donald Trump of the United States has announced a new citizenship policy through the Gold Card.

Naija News reports that President Trump said the policy would help drive investment into America and provide jobs while helping the country settle its debt.

He stated this while addressing newsmen at the White House, on Tuesday. He disclosed that the Gold Card citizenship policy would commence in two weeks.

He explained that the Gold Card would be equal to the Green Card, but would accord more privileges to holders.

“We’re going to be doing something else. It’s going to be very, very good. We’re going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card. This is a gold card. We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about five million dollars. And that’s going to give you green card privileges. Plus, it’s going to be a route to citizenship. And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card. They’ll be wealthy and they’ll be successful and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes. And employing a lot of people. And we think it’s going to be extremely successful. Never been done before anything like this. But it’s something that we’re going to be putting out over the next two weeks,” he said.

President Trump further explained that his administration would start by selling one million of the Gold Card, but the target would be to sell 10 million of the card to interested people all over the world.

He continued, “The gold card will bring in with it people that create jobs, very high level people. I think companies will pay to get people in. So you’re getting big taxpayers, big job producers, and we’ll be able to sell maybe a million of these cards, maybe more than that. And if you add up the numbers, they’re pretty good. As an example, a million cards would be worth five trillion dollars, five trillion. And if you sell 10 million of the cards, that’s a total of 50 trillion dollars. Well, we have 35 trillion in debt. That’d be nice. So we’ll see. But it could be great. Maybe it will be fantastic. We have it all worked out from the legal standpoint. It’s totally legal to do. I think it’s something very exciting.”