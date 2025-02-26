Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 26th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 26th February, 2025

The presidency has urged the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to move on following his exclusion from President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reported that El-Rufai, on Monday, said the National Assembly did not reject him as a ministerial nominee.

El-Rufai, while speaking in an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time, said President Bola Tinubu simply “changed his mind on the nomination.”

In response, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday, said El-Rufai feels hurt about not being appointed a minister despite his contribution to Tinubu’s electioneering process.

Onanuga said El-Rufai is displaying resentment of someone being left out of a moving train, which is why he is campaigning against Tinubu.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria over the planned increase in its cable TV subscription prices.

The FCCPC summon is to provide clarification regarding its planned increase in subscription prices, which is scheduled to begin on March 1, 2025.

Multichoice is billed to attend an investigative hearing at the FCCPC headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The commission, in a statement on Tuesday by its Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, said the FCCPC is deeply concerned that Nigerian consumers continue to face frequent price increases.

It noted that the planned price increase raises concerns about recurrent unilateral price hikes, potential market dominance abuse, and perceived anti-competitive practices in the pay-tv industry.

Ijagwu said the summon is in exercise of the FCCPC powers under sections 32 and 33 of its establishing laws.

The statement added that should Multichoice fail to provide satisfactory explanations for its actions, or be found to be in violation of fair market principles, the FCCPC would impose regulatory penalties, sanctions or other corrective measures to protect Nigerian consumers.

Naija News earlier reported the plan of Multichoice to implement a 21% increase in the subscription fee for its DStv Compact package, raising the price from ₦15,700 to ₦19,000, effective March 1, 2025.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria, recorded a growth rate of 3.84% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 on a year-on-year basis.

This was disclosed in a report released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report shows that the growth rate is higher than the 3.46% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 growth rate (approximately 3.46%).

The NBS report also disclosed that the annual GDP growth in 2024 stood at 3.40%, an increase from 2.74% in 2023.

According to the report, the GDP performance in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven mainly by the services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.37% and contributed 57.38% to the aggregate GDP.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has filed a defamation lawsuit against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, following a dispute over the reassignment of her Senate seat.

Reports indicate that Akpoti-Uduaghan objected to the relocation of her seat after a reshuffle caused by opposition lawmakers defecting to the majority wing, which led to a confrontation between her and the Senate President.

On February 25, 2025, she filed a suit at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, naming the President of the Senate, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Senior Legislative Aide to the Senate President, Mfon Patrick, as the second and third defendants.

The case, marked CV/737/25, alleges that defamatory statements were made by the Senate President and later published by his aide on Facebook.

According to her lawyer, Victor Giwa, the post in question, titled “Is the Local Content Committee of the Senate Natasha’s Birthright?”, contained statements suggesting that Akpoti-Uduaghan believed her role as a lawmaker was merely about “pancaking her face and wearing transparent outfits to the chambers.”

Giwa described the post as defamatory, provocative, and disparaging, arguing that it damaged her reputation among her colleagues and the public.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said the former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, got it wrong over claims that the former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, was President Tinubu‘s tormentor.

Naija News recalls that Osinbajo, during the public presentation of Babangida’s autobiography, “A Journey in Service”, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja last week, recalled how Tinubu, then a senator, resisted the dissolution of the senate by the military government, following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Osinbajo jokingly said Tinubu, who was tormented by the military, including Babangida, for attempting to reconstitute the dissolved senate, was at the event to honour one of his tormentors.

However, in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, Onanuga faulted Osinbajo’s statement, stressing that Babangida inspired Tinubu to get into politics.

According to Onanuga, the torment began under General Sani Abacha when Tinubu and some colleagues attempted to reconvene the Senate in Lagos.

The presidential adviser also commended Babangida’s admission that MKO Abiola won the 1993 presidential election but said his admission came late.

At least five governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reportedly struck a deal with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to abandon the party in favour of a Nasir El-Rufai/Peter Obi presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sources close to the opposition camp who spoke with Daily Independent disclosed that the plot is already in motion, with Atiku leading the negotiations to form an alliance that could challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who has recently intensified his criticism of the Bola Tinubu administration, has been meeting with Atiku multiple times in recent weeks.

A key turning point was their joint condolence visit to the family of the late Niger Delta leader, Edwin Clark, which sources say was more than just a courtesy call.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is reported to be spearheading the five governors that have committed to further fragmenting the PDP based on his soured relationship with his predecessor and prominent leader of the party, Nyesom Wike, who is serving in the APC government as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has announced that the Senator who represents Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, will facea disciplinary panel over her seat reallocation outburst in the red chamber.

Akpabio announced the development on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday. He stated that a motion to that regard has been referred to the Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions committee.

Naija News recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan had caused a stir in plenary when her seat was reassigned within the Senate chamber without her consent.

The Kogi senator was moved from her original position in the minority section to the last row, a change she resisted.

Reports later emerged that the lawmaker’s seat was changed due to the defection of some lawmakers.

Akpoti-Uduaghan refusal to comply with the arrangement was deemed a violation of Senate rules.

Speaking during plenary, Akpabio said that the lawmaker will now face disciplinary panel, which will revert back to the chamber after investigation.

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has disclosed that she gave God an ultimatum to either take her life or give her a child.

The thespian recalled how she broke down in tears in the presence of her domestic staff as she cried to God to bless her with a child.

Speaking in a recent interview with Debbie Shokoya, Amusa said she had undergone several medical checkups and surgeries in a bid to have a child.

Naija News reports that the actress welcomed a baby boy named Oluwafirewamiri in November last year.

She has previously revealed that her ex-husband left her due to her struggle with infertility and got another woman pregnant.

Arsenal are determined to continue their pursuit of the Premier League title, even after falling 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, according to the Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal faced a setback last weekend with a 1-0 loss to West Ham at the Emirates, which further widened the gap with the league leaders. Historically, only three teams in Premier League history have managed to overcome an 11-point deficit to clinch the championship by the season’s end.

However, Arsenal still have a game in hand compared to Arne Slot’s Liverpool and will visit Anfield on May 10.

Arteta remains optimistic about his team’s chances in the title race. When asked if he would concede defeat for the title, Arteta firmly responded, “Over my dead body. If not, I will go home.”

In addition to their current standing, Arsenal have faced challenges with injuries to several key players this season, including Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli

Arteta acknowledged that these setbacks may have contributed to their recent defeat against West Ham. He pointed out that before this match, his team had shown remarkable consistency, with 10 wins and five draws in their last 15 games—exactly in line with Liverpool’s record and goal difference.

Arteta emphasized the importance of the momentum they had built and the challenges in maintaining it after this recent loss, especially with Liverpool gaining ground.

Premier League giants, Manchester United are reportedly set to sign Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen is seen as the solution to Manchester United’s woes in the Premier League, in terms of converting their goalscoring opportunities.

On Saturday, Manchester United found themselves in a precarious position, trailing 2-0 against Everton at Goodison Park by half-time. However, the Red Devils showed remarkable resilience as they mounted a strong comeback in the second half, ultimately levelling the score at 2-2 and securing a crucial point in their quest to improve their league standing.

This season has been fraught with challenges, as both their attacking and defensive units have faced significant scrutiny and criticism. Currently languishing in 15th place, United are on track to finish in their lowest league position since the inception of the Premier League, a disappointing prospect that mirrors the struggles of their relegation season in the 1970s.

The team’s dismal performance records underscore the urgent need for a strategic overhaul, prompting early discussions regarding reinforcements in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Among potential signings, they appear to be making significant strides toward acquiring a top-tier striker. According to reports from Business Day via GiveMeSport, the transfer of Victor Osimhen from Napoli is “95% complete.”

Insights from sources in Nigeria, as per CaughtOffside, suggest that Manchester United are well-positioned to secure Osimhen’s services, as they are prepared to activate his £62 million release clause.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.