Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment To APC Agenda

President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, stating that the party has the capacity to build Nigeria and contribute significantly to Africa’s growth.

Speaking on Tuesday during the APC Caucus meeting at the State House, Abuja, Tinubu reiterated his commitment to the Renewed Hope Manifesto, assuring Nigerians of a brighter future.

“We can steer the future of this country and make a difference. I like what is happening around the world. It is teaching a lesson that we, particularly Nigeria, is a great African country that can build and help Africa to grow,” Tinubu stated.

Naija News reports that the president emphasized the importance of food sovereignty, saying it is not just about achieving food security but ensuring that Nigeria has full control over its agricultural production.

“I am a very happy man; the sunny side of this country is on the horizon. Things are getting better; the days of gloom are gone. We are looking at the brighter and sunnier side of our country and our people,” he assured.

He reaffirmed that his administration remains undeterred by critics who continue to question its policies.

“Our determination to deliver is unshaken in spite of the cacophony of misguided, unfounded, and gloomy claims on the stage of the nation made by our detractors. They will continue to do it, but we are extremely focused,” Tinubu said.

Justifying The Fuel Subsidy Removal

Acknowledging the challenges Nigerians have faced due to recent economic policies, Tinubu defended the removal of fuel subsidies, insisting that leaving it in place would have crippled the economy and hindered development initiatives.

“The fuel subsidy would have wrecked the country and denied citizens the opportunities of benefiting from the well-intended government interventions,” he explained.

Tinubu appealed to APC members and Nigerians at large to continue to support his administration while it works towards repositioning the country.

“Our strategic repositioning requires us to build on our success and project a forward-looking agenda that resonates with the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians. I am here promising that we are doing that. I have a commitment to our manifesto, progressive ideas, and the belief,” Tinubu assured.

Commends Ganduje’s Leadership, Security Improvements

The president commended the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, for his effective leadership, particularly in ensuring the party’s victories in various elections.

“I thank the chairman of our party. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. You have earned accolades from various elections. You are our pride; we have a hard-working individual who has led the party so well and the members of the working committee,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Abdulaziz Yari (APC-Zamfara West) testified that security in Zamfara State has significantly improved, a key indicator that the government’s strategies in tackling insecurity are yielding results.