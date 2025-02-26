‘Tinubu Is Using Wike To Destroy PDP And Other Oppositions’ – Atiku’s Aide

The media aide to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has accused President Bola Tinubu of using the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to destroy the opposition parties.

Naija News reports that Ibe made the claim while reacting to PDP’s letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), regarding the recently conducted South-South Zonal Congress.

In the post via his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, Atiku’s aide noted that the letter affirmed Wike and his cohorts worked against the PDP, stressing it was a deliberate plot to create a crisis.

Ibe also said Wike was involved in anti-party activities and a willing tool being used by President Tinubu’s administration.

He wrote, “It is no longer news that Wike is engaging in anti-party activities; that he is a willing tool used by Tinubu’s APC administration to destroy the @OfficialPDPNig and other opposition parties.

“This letter from the PDP to the @inecnigeria is a confirmation that the actions of Wike and his cohorts regarding the party’s South-South Zonal Congress are contrary to the position of the PDP.

“It is a deliberate ploy to create a crisis to serve the interest of his paymaster.”

In a letter dated February 20, 2025, and addressed to the INEC Chairman, the PDP stated that the scheduled zonal congress was postponed due to operational constraints.

The letter, signed by PDP’s acting Chairman, Umar Damagum, and Secretary, Sunday Ude-Okoye, noted that a new date and venue would be announced, and the commission would be duly notified.

Despite the letter, Wike and his camp went ahead with the South-South Zonal Congress, which was attended by former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke.

During the congress, the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, was re-elected.