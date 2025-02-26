Tinubu Appeals To Aggrieved APC Leaders, Promises Not To Let Them Down

President Bola Tinubu has reached out to aggrieved leaders within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urging them to remain calm while assuring them that he will not let them down.

The president made the appeal on Wednesday during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party held at the APC National Secretariat, “Buhari House,” Abuja.

His remarks come amid growing tensions within the party, with former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, openly expressing dissatisfaction over the state of affairs in the APC.

Tinubu also announced the establishment of reconciliation committees in all states and approved the relocation of the party’s national secretariat, describing its current location as too small.

Food Prices Dropping, Economic Policies Yielding Results – Tinubu

The president scored his administration high, expressing optimism about the economy, particularly the reduction in food prices ahead of the Muslim fasting period, Ramadan.

“I have heard your various remarks on how we have strengthened the security of our sovereignty and food security in the country.

“On the economy, I am happy the food prices are going down, particularly during this Ramadan period.

“Let the NEC find a way to celebrate our progressive ideals, and I promise you, our governors and Nigerians, that we will sustain these progressive changes.

“Everywhere in the world, especially in Europe, economic shocks are happening, and we are doing everything possible to cushion the effects,” Tinubu said.

APC National Secretariat To Be Relocated

President Tinubu also revealed plans to relocate the APC National Secretariat to a bigger space, noting that the current location has become inadequate for party activities.

“The place we are gathering today is too small for us, and I agree with you that we need a bigger location.

“I think the Minister of National Planning is here. We will discuss with the minister in charge, and we will do something about it.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) is doing a good job, and I am happy with them,” he said.

Acknowledging the grievances of some party members, Tinubu approved the formation of reconciliation committees in all states to mend divisions within the party.

“In all the various states, let us set up reconciliatory committees to liaise with these aggrieved leaders. I am appealing to them, please be calm

“I am very happy, and I promise not to let any of you down,” he urged.

APC Targets Anambra, Osun Gubernatorial Elections

Earlier, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, provided an update on the party’s focus and electoral strategy, particularly preparations for the governorship elections in Anambra and Osun states.

“Our focus is now on Anambra and Osun states, and in compliance with the INEC timetable, the party has already begun preparations in earnest for the conduct of primary elections in Anambra scheduled for April,” Ganduje stated.

He also highlighted ongoing reconciliation efforts, adding that the conflict resolution measures were already yielding positive results.

“We have embarked on massive reconciliation of aggrieved party members, and this move is gradually yielding positive results for the party

“Through dialogue, we have initiated high-level discussions among party leaders and other stakeholders with a view to resolving lingering differences.

“The Conflict Reconciliation Committee, which you are about to approve, will build on this,” he said.

The meeting had in attendance several APC governors and key stakeholders, including governors from Edo, Benue, Ondo, Ekiti, Kaduna, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Yobe, Niger, Lagos, Kogi, Ogun, and Imo.

Also present were the deputy governor of Ebonyi and former governors of Kogi, Kebbi, Niger, Zamfara, and Plateau.

However, notable absentees included former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Governor Rotimi Amaechi.