Suspended Lagos Assembly Clerk, Onafeko Resurfaces After Court Reinstatement

Suspended Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olalekan Onafeko, made a surprise appearance at the Assembly Complex in Ikeja on Wednesday, days after securing a court order for his reinstatement.

However, his return was met with stiff resistance from Assembly staff, who reportedly refused to welcome him. Sources who spoke with Westernpost said that upon realizing the hostility, Onafeko quickly left the premises.

Naija News reports that his visit came after the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Lagos ordered his reinstatement, reversing his January 13, 2025, suspension, which followed the removal of the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, by 32 members of the House.

Court Orders Reinstatement, Bars Replacement

In its ruling, Justice M. N. Esowe granted an ex parte application filed by Onafeko through his counsel, Yusuf Nurudeen, directing that his replacement, Babatunde Ottun, should immediately stop parading himself as Clerk pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Onafeko had challenged his removal, arguing that it was politically motivated and unconstitutional. He also sought an interim injunction restraining the Assembly from recognizing any individual, including Ottun, as Clerk until the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction was heard.

Justice Esowe ruled in Onafeko’s favour, ordering that the status quo ante bellum (the state of affairs before the crisis) be maintained.

Despite the court order, a source within the Assembly disclosed that the acting Clerk, Babatunde Ottun, is preparing to file a stay of execution to prevent Onafeko’s immediate return.