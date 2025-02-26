Suspended Abia PDP Lawmaker Defects To Labour Party, Cites Reason

The representative of Isiala Ngwa South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Dennis Rowland Caesar, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News understands that the lawmakers decision follows his recent suspension by his ward chapter over alleged anti-party activities.

Caesar, who had openly endorsed Governor Alex Otti’s re-election bid, announced his defection during a plenary session in Umuahia.

He attributed his move to the governor’s remarkable achievements within a short period, stating that he could no longer remain in the PDP.

In response, the Abia State PDP has declared that Caesar has lost his legislative seat and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organize a by-election.

In a statement released by its Publicity Secretary, Eric Iwuagwu, the party referenced Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), arguing that lawmakers who switch parties without a division in their original party must vacate their seats.

“The seat and mandate belong to the PDP. Hon. Caesar’s continued occupancy of his seat is unconstitutional. We are formally petitioning INEC to declare his seat vacant and commence the process of a by-election,” Iwuagwu stated.

The PDP also pledged to pursue legal action to enforce the constitutional requirement for defecting lawmakers to relinquish their positions.