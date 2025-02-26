President Tinubu’s Address At APC Caucus Meeting

President Bola Tinubu has said the country was on the path of progress and his policies were aimed at positioning Nigeria on the growth path.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu stated this while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus at the State House Conference Centre, in Abuja.

In the 5-minute video, released by his Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, the President highlighted gains made in security and spoke on the stop of subsidy payment and the cut in foreign aid.

The President said the time had come for Nigeria to rise and lead Africa’s growth with the situation of things in the world.

His Words: “To all of you, I’m very grateful. I am happy that we called the caucus, and you are here, caucus. Thank you very much for the fold of confidence. I’ve received it, and it’s very encouraging. For me, there is a very sunny part of Nigeria that I’m seeing right now.

“And I’m very happy that one of the most challenged individuals in time of security, Yari (Zamfara West Senatorial District Senator, Abdulaziz Yari) has given a testimony. He’s done so much for many of us. But to give testimony that the security of life of property getting better from Zamfara. I could see people from Birnin Gwari on TV doing their farming and getting the rewards. I am a very happy man.

“The sunny side of this country is on the horizon. Things are getting better. The days of the glooms are gone. We are looking at the brighter and the sunny side of our country and our people. Our strategic repositioning requires us to build on our success and project a forward-looking agenda that resonates with the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians.

“I am here promising that we are doing that. I have a commitment to our manifesto, progressive ideas and beliefs. The policies are difficult. There is no way Nigeria could have survived the continuation of oil subsidy. There is no way.

“Today, I can beat my chest and each of the governors here, that allocations to the states is tripled. We have enough funding for the local governments. We have NELfund to fund our children in the school. We can steer the future of this country and make a difference.

“I like what is happening around the world. If anything, it is teaching a lesson that we, particularly Nigerians as a rich African country, can build ourselves and help Africa to grow. I just say thank you very much.”