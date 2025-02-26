Policemen Now Live In My House, I No Longer Have A Life – NAFDAC DG Cries Out Over Security Threat

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has disclosed that she can no longer move around the country freely without security protection.

She lamented that her life is in danger due to her efforts to rid the country of fake and illicit drug products.

Adeyeye stated that her staff, who assist in making her job meaningful, are also facing security threats.

She recounted how one of her staff members’ sons was kidnapped but fortunately escaped from his abductors.

She disclosed this on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during the Meet the Media Parley organized by the presidential media team.

Narrating the agency’s challenges, the current NAFDAC DG said, ”I told you about the attempted murder about six months ago. One of our staff in Kano, his child was kidnapped because the father was doing what he was supposed to do. Fortunately, the child escaped.

“For me, I have two policemen living in my house 24/7 in Abuja and Lagos. I don’t have a life. I cannot go anywhere without police, and to me, that is not my way of living. But I don’t have a choice because we have to save our country. Nonetheless, I also use common sense.”

Shedding more light, Adeyeye said the ongoing crackdown on illicit drug trade by the agency has led to the seizure of 87 truckloads of banned, expired, and substandard medical products. These include USAID- and UNFPA-donated antiretroviral drugs, male and female condoms.

She stated that the value of the seizures is at least ₦1 trillion and could be much higher after further assessment.