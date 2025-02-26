Pep Guardiola Urges Kevin De Bruyne To Reflect On Future With Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has encouraged Kevin De Bruyne to reflect deeply on his future with the club as he approaches the end of his contract this season.

After a decade with City, Kevin De Bruyne, now 33, has been given the freedom to consider his next steps. Recent matches saw him on the bench during the significant 5-1 loss to Arsenal and he did not feature in the game against Real Madrid last week.

His performance in the recent loss to Liverpool drew some criticism and raised questions about his ability to meet the rigorous demands of the Premier League.

Guardiola emphasized the importance of self-reflection for De Bruyne, stating, “In that situation, he must make the decision; this is crucial. He needs to be completely honest with himself to understand what he feels and what he can achieve in the next phase of his career. With his 34th birthday approaching this summer, it’s a significant decision, much like the one faced by David Silva previously.”

In a positive development, Nathan Tella has resumed training with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their upcoming Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

After suffering a hip injury during the clash with Bayern Munich two weeks ago, Tella missed the team’s victory over Holstein Kiel last weekend.

Now, back on the training pitch, Tella worked individually in the latter part of the session as he continued to recover.

As he pushes towards full fitness, it remains to be seen whether he will be included in Leverkusen’s squad for the match against Frankfurt. This season, Tella has made a notable contribution with three goals and three assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Die Werkself.