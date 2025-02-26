Osun PDP Chairman Sues IGP Over Alleged Unlawful Arrest Plot

The Chairman of the Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sunday Bisi, has taken legal action against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the Federal High Court in Osogbo, seeking to safeguard his fundamental rights.

Naija News reports that the suit aims to prevent the IGP and his agents from proceeding with what he describes as an orchestrated attempt to arrest him unlawfully.

Hon. Bisi condemns the planned arrest as a blatant violation of his personal liberty and freedom of movement, arguing that it constitutes an abuse of the police force’s authority.

He alleges that the move is politically motivated, designed to intimidate and punish him for resisting the IGP’s alleged partisan interference in Osun’s political affairs.

According to the suit, the IGP’s decision to arrest him is linked to his opposition to the police chief’s stance on the recently concluded local government elections in the state.

Bisi asserts that despite two court rulings—the Court of Appeal and the Osun State High Court—affirming the existence of vacancies in local government councils and mandating the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) to conduct elections, the IGP issued a security advisory against the polls.

The PDP chairman insists that, as a law-abiding citizen, he chose to follow the court’s directives rather than heed what he describes as a biased security report.

He maintains that the peaceful conduct of the election contradicted the IGP’s warnings, exposing what he perceives as a compromised stance by the police chief. He argues that the arrest plot is a retaliatory move aimed at silencing him.

Bisi has, therefore, urged the court to restrain the IGP and his operatives from carrying out the alleged unlawful arrest.