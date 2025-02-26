‘Opportunities Are There, Open Your Eyes’ – Tinubu’s Aide Tells Nigerian Youths

The Special Adviser on Economic Affairs to President Bola Tinubu, Tope Fasua, has urged Nigerian youths to take advantage of available opportunities instead of spending time criticizing the government on social media.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Fasua emphasized the need for young people to acquire skills and position themselves for economic benefits, insisting that the Nigerian economy is on the rise.

Fasua advised Nigerian youths to redirect the time spent criticizing the government and influential figures on social media towards learning valuable skills.

He noted that the country’s economy was picking up, and those who failed to equip themselves with relevant skills would have no one to blame if left behind.

Fasua said, “What I’ve said very clearly is that the opportunities are there. Open your eyes and stay positioned. Look, if somebody makes themselves unemployable they will have issues.

“But if you avail yourself, even if it was training, there are free trainings online that someone can go for. It’s either you’re using the time to abuse the government and big men whoever they are on the internet or you are taking a training to reposition yourself for better employment.”

Fasua dismissed the notion that the government was indifferent to people’s struggles, stating that economic conditions were improving.

“So, time has changed. Nobody is saying that people should continue to suffer. No. And of course…people will usually say when they’re suffering but when people get advantage you won’t hear anything.

“In this same country somebody lost over $3 million which was equivalent to over ₦6 billion. A comedian or something, he lost it to FX gambling.

“You wouldn’t have known that someone in that realm had ₦6 billion and of course he still has some more money today. So, we’re not saying that people should suffer. We’re saying that already, the economy is ticking off,” Tinubu’s aide added.