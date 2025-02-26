Obasanjo, Lamido, Saraki, Others Must Stop Nigeria From Becoming A One Party State – Ajayi

Former attorney general and commissioner for Justice in Ekiti state, Owoseni Ajayi, has called on founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to come together and save it from imminent implosion.

Owoseni, while speaking to the Leadership in Ado Ekiti, lamented that some individuals are bent on destroying the party.

He urged stakeholders who were there when the party was formed and have benefitted immensely from the party structure to take action to end the crisis within PDP do that Nigeria will not become a one party state.

He said, “People like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator David Mark, Chief Bode George, Senator CK Awoyelu, Senator Sule Lamido, Senator Bukola Saraki and other leaders of the party, all of them should come together to save and rescue the party from its present crisis,so that Nigeria will not become a one party state”.

He posited that some forces, who claimed to be leaders of the PDP in Abuja, are allegedly hobnobbing with the ruling APC and have been running the party as a branch of APC.

“The crisis in the PDP is a crisis of ego of the personalities in the party. Because the structure of the party is under the dissidents, there are no people to challenge them, so the issue of disciplining them does not arise.

“The publicity secretary of PDP, the national legal adviser, have been taking steps in order to correct the bad image the party is having , but some leaders don’t subscribe to having peace in the party.

“In Ekiti state here, the party will want to conduct a congress, in compliance with the constitution of the party, but the former governor will now go to court using his cronies to institute legal action to stop the party from conducting congress and to the PDP, he is with the ruling party,” he added.