Northern Governors Reaffirm Commitment To Tackling Insecurity, Poverty

Northern governors and key stakeholders have reinforced their resolve to address insecurity and economic hardship in the region, stressing the need for collective action against banditry, insurgency, and poverty.

Speaking at the 11th Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Merit Awards in Bauchi, the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, emphasized the necessity of a coordinated regional strategy.

He was joined by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, in advocating for long-term solutions to the region’s pressing security and economic challenges.

Governor Yahaya highlighted the unique security issues affecting different parts of the North, stating, “Banditry and kidnapping plague the Northwest, ethno-religious crises persist in the North-Central, while insurgency continues to destabilize the Northeast.”

He linked these crises to competition over scarce resources and stressed the importance of policies that foster a unified vision for regional progress.

Governor Bala Mohammed echoed this sentiment, calling for stronger collaboration to tackle insecurity and economic stagnation. “We must foster collaboration across all divides to confront our common adversaries,” he stated.

Delivering the keynote address, former Minister of Finance, Dr. Mansur Mukhtar, underscored the region’s vast but underutilized natural resources as a potential solution to economic difficulties.

“If effectively harnessed, these resources can transform our economy,” he said, advocating for the adoption of modern technologies and sustainable agricultural practices to boost productivity, enhance food security, and create jobs.

Governor Yahaya reaffirmed the Northern Governors’ commitment to leveraging available resources for economic growth, acknowledging that inadequate infrastructure, high unemployment, and widespread poverty remain significant challenges. “We must act collectively to tackle these challenges head-on,” he declared.