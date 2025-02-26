Natasha Vs Akpabio: Now We Know Why Female Lawmakers Don’t Talk – Akeredolu’s Wife

Former First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, has thrown her weight behind Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti, in the disagreement between the Senator and Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that the wife of late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said most women in the National Assembly have been silenced through humiliation.

In a post on her 𝕏 handle, on Wednesday, Mrs. Akeredolu urged Senator Akpoti to go ahead with actions that would address her concerns.

She added that the experiences of women lawmakers across the nation proved that men were not ready to accommodate women in public offices.

She wrote: “It’s disheartening how our female senators are being humiliated at the national assembly. I had read about the travails of Senator Kingibe and now, Senator Natasha. The altercation between the Senate President, Akpabio and Senator Natasha vindicates our position that men in this country are not willing to ‘shift’ for our women to partake in the governance of Nigeria.

“This assemblage of ‘Boys Brigade’ at the national and state assemblies wants to provoke us to justify their archaic held belief that women lack emotional temperament required for high political office.

“Hell No! It won’t work this time!! Now, we know why we don’t hear our female legislators talk. We don’t see them present bills. Notin, notin. Meanwhile, we complain that they are bench warmers. Trophy legislators. Now we know better. Go Natasha, Notin Do You!!! Voice out your frustration for the whole world to know what the few female legislators are going through in Nigeria.”