Naira Marley Reacts As Court Clears Him, Sam Larry, Primeboy In Mohbad’s Death Case

Controversial Nigerian singer, Abdulazeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has made a thankful social media post to Allah after a Magistrate Court in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, on Tuesday, discharged him of any involvement in the death of his late former signee, Aloba Oladimeji Ilerioluwa, also known as Mohbad.

Naija News reports that Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje, who presided over the case, implemented the legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Lagos, stating that Naira Marley had no case to answer regarding Mohbad’s passing.

Alongside Naira Marley, the court also cleared music promoter Samson Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry, as well as Owodunni Ibrahim (Primeboy) and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde.

However, the DPP stated that it would proceed with the prosecution of the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, and one of his friends, Ayobami Sadiq.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, Naira Marley quoted verses from the Quran about how men conspire and plan against others, but Allah is the best planner.

He wrote, “And ‘remember, o Prophet,’ when the disbelievers conspired to capture, kill, or exile you. They planned, but Allah also planned. And Allah is the best of planners. And whoever puts all his trust in Allah, he will be enough for him. (65:3)”