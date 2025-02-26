Manchester United To Play Ipswich Town Without Eight Players, Scholes Names United’s All-time Best Five

Manchester United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, is currently navigating a significant injury crisis with eight players unavailable for their upcoming Premier League home match against Ipswich Town.

Coach Amorim and his boys are eager to return to winning form after experiencing a three-match winless streak in the league.

In their most recent outing, United played to a 2-2 draw against Everton with a good number of their key players missing.

Unfortunately, ahead of the Ipswich fixture at 8:30 p.m. today, February 26, Amorim has confirmed that none of their injured players will be returning from injury.

This leaves the squad without the likes of Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, and Toby Collyer. Additionally, Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo are confirmed to be out for the remainder of the season.

There is also some uncertainty surrounding Noussair Mazraoui, who sustained a knee injury during the match against Everton. In light of these challenges, Amorim has had to rely on younger talents, recently naming Ayden Heaven, Harry Amass, Sekou Kone, Chido Obi-Martin, and Elyh Harrison on the bench in the last two games.

Scholes Names Manchester United’s All-Time Best Five Players

In a recent interview with MailSport on TikTok, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes reflected on the club’s history by naming his top five players of all time.

Scholes, who enjoyed an illustrious 20-year career at United and secured 11 Premier League titles, emphasized the challenge of narrowing down such a prolific list.

Beginning his countdown, Scholes placed Eric Cantona at number five. He remarked, “It’s difficult, but I’ll start with Eric Cantona. I played with him for a year or two, and his impact on the club was monumental.”

Coming in at number four, he recognized Bryan Robson, the club’s longest-serving captain, affectionately dubbed ‘Captain Marvel.’ Scholes noted, “Robson made over 400 appearances and was voted by former players as the greatest ever United player in August 2011.”

In third place, he acknowledged Roy Keane’s contributions, followed by Wayne Rooney, who took the second spot. Finally, Scholes crowned Ryan Giggs as his all-time favourite, stating, “Number one has to be Ryan Giggs. His contribution to the club from the age of 17 to 40 was simply outstanding.”