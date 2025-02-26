Lionel Messi Helps Inter Miami Qualify For CONCACAF Champions Cup Round Of 16

Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi contributed to Inter Miami’s impressive 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, thereby securing advancement to the tournament’s last 16 with a commanding aggregate score of 4-1.

After scoring the decisive goal in the first leg, which took place in frigid conditions in Kansas City the previous week, Lionel Messi wasted no time in making his mark at the much warmer Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The 37-year-old Argentine forward found the back of the net just 19 minutes into the match, courtesy of a well-timed assist from his former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez. The Argentine superstar capitalized on a defensive lapse from Sporting, expertly placing the ball into the bottom corner of the net, leaving the unsuspecting defence with no chance to react.

The visitors initially believed they had equalized when Dejan Joveljic, recently signed from Los Angeles Galaxy, managed to round Miami’s keeper, Oscar Ustari, and put the ball into the net. However, the goal was ruled offside, denying Kansas City a vital lifeline.

As the first half drew to a close, Miami doubled their lead dramatically in first-half stoppage time. Messi orchestrated the move by sending Jordi Alba darting down the left flank. Alba delivered a precise low cross into the box, where Tadeo Allende was waiting to tap it in from close range, sending Miami into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

The home side quickly added a third goal just two minutes after the restart. A disastrous miskick by Jacob Davis resulted in a chaotic scene in the Kansas City area, allowing Suarez to hook the bouncing ball expertly into the corner of the net, extending Miami’s lead to 3-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate.

Though Kansas City managed to secure a consolation goal in the 63rd minute, which came from a deflected long-range effort by Memo Rodriguez that took an unforeseen turn off Maximiliano Falcon and eluded the wrong-footed Ustari, it was not enough to alter the course of the match.

Looking ahead, Miami will face the Jamaican club Cavalier, the champions of the Caribbean Cup, in the upcoming round. The first leg of this exciting new matchup is set to take place in Florida during the first week of March, further heightening anticipation for the thrilling encounters to come.