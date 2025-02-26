JUST IN: Gunmen Kidnap Benue Varsity Students

Two students from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University in Makurdi, Benue State, have been reportedly abducted by unknown armed assailants.

Reports obtained by Naija News reveal that the students were whisked away from near the university campus on Tuesday evening.

In a phone conversation on Wednesday, a student named Ashar Lubem informed PUNCH that the attackers had kidnapped a total of four students.

He further noted that the incident has caused significant alarm among the student body.

Lubem said, “Some gunmen kidnapped four students outside campus yesterday evening. We have yet to hear from them.

“Everyone is in a panic mood because of the incident.”

The Benue Police Command Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to journalists noting that an investigation had commenced.

Meanwhile, she stressed that the Command only received a report of two students being kidnapped.

“We received the information yesterday evening that two students were kidnapped. We have commenced an investigation, and further details will be provided soon,” Anene said.

Meanwhile, kidnappers of the National President of the Afenifere National Youth Council, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, have threatened to kill him if the ₦100 million ransom is not paid by 3 pm on Monday, 24 February 2025.

Naija News reports that Ojajuni made this known in a video which surfaced online while desperately pleading with Nigerians for help.

In the video, an AK-47 can be seen being pointed at Ojajuni’s chest as he appeals to the public for financial assistance to secure his release.

He said, “Nigerians, please help me! Your donation—₦100,000, ₦50,000, or ₦1,000,000—can go a long way in saving my life,” he pleaded in the video.

“My name is Prince Eniola Ojajuni. God bless you. Aderohunmu, please help me spread this video.”