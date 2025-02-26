Just In: El-Rufai, Buhari, Amaechi Absent As APC Leaders Gather For NEC Meeting

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have gathered at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja for its highly anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday.

However, former President Muhammadu Buhari, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, were conspicuously absent.

Naija News reports that the meeting, held on Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, was heavily secured, with armed personnel from the Guards Brigade, soldiers, and police operatives cordoning off the area. Vehicular and human movements around the vicinity were also restricted.

Despite the release of an accredited list of reporters by APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, journalists were denied access to the venue.

Some early arrivals at the venue include all National Working Committee (NWC) members; Forum of State Chairmen; former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

In attendance are the governors of Edo, Benue, Ondo, Ekiti, Kaduna, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Yobe, Niger, Lagos, Kogi, Ogun, Imo, deputy governor of Ebonyi and former governors of Kogi, Kebbi, Niger, Zamfara, Plateau.

The leader of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shetimma, Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio, and Speaker, of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas are expected to be in attendance.