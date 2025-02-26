Just In: Court Grants Bail To Three Lagos Assembly Staff Who Allegedly Assaulted DSS Officials

The Federal High Court in Lagos has granted bail to three staff members of the Lagos State House of Assembly accused of assaulting operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice Daniel Osiagor approved bail at 3 million naira for each defendant, with a requirement that a Level 16 civil servant serve as surety. The DSS did not oppose the bail application, while a lawyer from Femi Falana’s chambers represented the defendants in court.

The accused individuals are identified as Ibrahim Olanrewaju (Male), Adetu Adekunle (Male), and Fatimoh Adetola (Female).

According to a charge sheet filed by the DSS (FHC/L/273C/2026) on February 26, 2025, the defendants, along with others still at large, allegedly:

Obstructed DSS officials from carrying out their duties at the Lagos Assembly on February 17, 2025.

Recorded and disseminated false information online to incite unrest and tarnish the DSS’s reputation.

Used mobile devices (iPhone 12 Pro Max and Tecno POP 8) to spread misleading content aimed at disrupting public order.

These allegations are in violation of:

Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (2004).

Sections 27(1)(b), 24(1)(b), 24(c)(i), and 11 of the Cybercrimes Act (2015, amended in 2024).

The arrests stem from a clash between DSS operatives and Assembly staff during an operation at the Lagos Assembly on February 17, 2025.

The incident occurred amid an ongoing speakership dispute, which has seen former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa removed and replaced by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda.

However, Obasa has rejected the change, calling it unconstitutional and challenging it.

Naija News reports that the trial is scheduled to begin on March 24, 2025.