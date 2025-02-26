Just In: APC NEC Gives Tinubu ‘Vote Of Confidence’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday expressed his determination to work harder for the country’s greater good, assuring that the Nigerian economy was on the path of recovery.

The President spoke in Abuja at the All-Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee meeting, during which he received a vote of confidence for his administration’s good performance.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

He said the commendation from the party’s highest decision-making organ was a call for more hard work. He promised not to fail the party faithful.

“I am happy with your vote of confidence, and I accept it. The vote is a challenge to do more work; we will vigorously pursue our sovereignty in food security, investment and development.

“I am happy with food prices coming down, especially as Ramadan approaches. The Sun is high, and the sky is bright outside. While the rest of the world unravels, we see growth in Nigeria. We are seeing a gradual return to stability. We are seeing improvements. I thank you, governors,” Tinubu said.

President Tinubu thanked Nigerians for their continued belief and trust in the All-Progressives Congress (APC).

He pledged to continue working assiduously with other arms of government to ensure the greater good for Nigerians and commended APC governors and executives for their continued and unwavering commitment.

He said: “I’m grateful to all Nigerians for the electoral successes recorded from one state to the other. Governors, you have embraced these changes, and I thank the leadership of our party. I also thank members of the National Assembly for expeditiously considering the budget.

“We can only build the party on a progressive platform to deliver good service to Nigerians.”

The President also commended the party’s National Working Committee for its performance and called for measures to end some of the crises in the states.

“The National Working Committee is doing a very good job; I am pleased with them. However, there are a few conflicts in the various states. Let’s set up committees to look into the lingering problems in the states and appeal to these party leaders in various states to please be calm and be collaborative,” the President said.

The party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, thanked members for their steadfastness in the face of challenges and assured them that the party would continue to deliver on its electoral promises.

“Though the journey has been very challenging for us as a ruling party, given the big task we have at hand and the expectations from Nigerians, We can sufficiently submit that we have collectively risen to the occasion and challenges,” he said.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting President Tinubu in lifting the nation from its economic and developmental woes.

“The Senate will expeditiously pass bills that would enhance our national development, improve the economy and redirect our national pathway,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas commended the President for his vision and courage in making unpopular but essential decisions.

He said the decisions were pivotal for Nigeria’s developmental efforts.

The APC National Executive Council meeting took place a day after the party’s caucus meeting on Tuesday night. At the Caucus meeting, party leaders also praised President Tinubu’s administration for turning the economy around, with GDP growing by 3.84 per cent in the last quarter of 2024 and inflation going downhill.