June 12: How IBB Arrested, Paraded Me As Criminal – Falana Recounts, Vows Legal Action Against Ex-Military Leader

Renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has announced his decision to legally challenge what he describes as his malicious detention and prosecution under the regime of former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida (IBB).

Naija News reports that Falana’s decision comes in response to revelations in IBB’s recently launched book, where the former military leader addressed the controversial annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election—widely regarded as Nigeria’s most credible election.

Speaking on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’, Falana recounted how IBB ordered his arrest and detention alongside the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, and other pro-democracy campaigners. The group was charged with unlawful assembly and sedition for opposing the annulment.

“We Were Jailed for Publishing the Election Results”

Falana recalled that on June 26, 1993, IBB defended the annulment, citing alleged electoral malpractices, despite overwhelming evidence that the election was free and fair.

He noted that IBB personally signed the decree nullifying the election and dissolved the Presidential Election Tribunal led by Justice Bola Babalakin.

“Now, he wants to give the impression that some forces, without his knowledge, annulled the election. But Babangida himself exercised that power against the interest of Nigerians,” Falana stated.

Following the annulment, the Campaign for Democracy spearheaded nationwide protests, prompting IBB to order the arrest of pro-democracy activists, including Fawehinmi, Ransome-Kuti, and Falana himself.

“We were paraded before a Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse, Abuja, for sedition—simply because we had published the election results,” he said.

Denied bail, Falana and his colleagues were remanded in Kuje Prison under the infamous Decree No. 2.

He said: “The junta foolishly thought jailing us would stop the protests, but they miscalculated.”

IBB’s Regret Comes Too Late

Falana emphasized that 32 years after the annulment, Babangida now expresses regret over his actions.

“He deliberately arrested, detained, and paraded me as a criminal, only to say now, ‘We regret what we did.’ That means he knew all along that our prosecution was unjust,” he remarked.

Now, with IBB openly admitting that MKO Abiola won the election, Falana insists that his detention and prosecution were unlawful, violating his fundamental human rights.

“I have assembled a team of lawyers, and we are taking legal action,” he declared. “IBB’s admission proves that our detention was not only malicious but an abuse of power. He violated our right to liberty, freedom of movement, and democratic choice.”

On Official Recognition of MKO Abiola

When asked if President Bola Tinubu should officially recognize MKO Abiola as a former president, Falana dismissed the idea as unnecessary.

“Since 1993, Abiola has been recognized by the Nigerian people as an elected president. These same people who tried to set the clock back are only acknowledging it now,” he stated.

He also criticized IBB’s plan to establish a Presidential Library, arguing that only elected leaders have the legitimacy to do so.

“No former military head of state has ever set up a presidential library. What do you want to read there? A president is elected by the people—a military dictator is not,” Falana added.

With IBB now admitting fault, Falana insists that justice must be served, vowing to pursue legal action to challenge his wrongful prosecution—no matter how long it has been.