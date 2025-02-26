‘Internet Providers Are Defrauding Nigerians’ – Comedian IGoSave Urges Govt, NCC, EFCC, ICPC To Investigate Telecos

Nigerian Stand-up comedian, Otaghware Onodjayeke, popularly known as IGoSave, has claimed that telecommunication companies in Nigeria are defrauding citizens and are not different from internet fraudsters.

Naija News reports that the comedian made this known in a video via his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

IGoSave, currently in the United Kingdom (UK), made the allegation against the backdrop of the recent tariff hike by major Internet providers in Nigeria.

According to him, data lasts longer in the UK and is faster and more reliable than in Nigeria.

He further called on relevant authorities to investigate the activities of telecos in the country.

He said, “This is the third time I will go to my service provider in the UK to top up my phone and they will turn me back that I still have data. I’m in shock because I bought just 20 gigabytes three weeks ago and it’s still working. It’s even very fast.

“So, this is a clarion call to the Nigerian government, NCC, EFCC, ICPC to investigate all the telecom providers. The Internet providers in Nigeria are ripping Nigerians off. 20 gigabytes lasts one month in the UK while 50 gig one-month subscription in Nigeria doesn’t last up to three days. What’s the reason?

“Internet providers are defrauding Nigerians and they need to be investigated. There’s no difference between them and Internet fraudsters. How much is minimum wage in Nigeria that they are charging so much for data that doesn’t last?”