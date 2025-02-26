I Woke Up To ₦1 Million Increment From My Landlady – Tinubu’s Aide Laments High Rent

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Youth Initiatives (Monitoring and Delivery), Titilope Gbadamosi, has decried the unchecked increase in house rents by house owners across the country.

Naija News reports that Gbadamosi narrated how her landlady increased her rent from its initial amount by ₦1 million without prior notice.

President Tinubu’s aide stated this on Wednesday morning, on her 𝕏 handle, while reacting to a post by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, who disclosed that Lagos House Assembly would come up with a bill to tenancy laws.

Gawat’s tweet was in reaction to the new Landlord/Tenancy Bill introduced in the Enugu State House of Assembly, sponsored by Nkanu East lawmaker, Anthony Okey Mbah.

Reacting to the bill, Gawat wrote: “Lagos coming soon… A Very strong issue but must be well discussed and implemented, after deliberation by the Lagos House of Assembly.”

In reaction to Gawat’s tweet, Gbadamosi wrote: “Not just Lagos hopefully. I woke up to 1 Million Naira increment from my Landlady. I was notified at the point of rent renewal, no prior notice, nothing.”

The Landlord and Tenant Law of Enugu State Bill introduced on Tuesday passed its first reading. Among other things, the Bill seeks to:

1) Ensure that anyone who wishes to be a land agent/manager must be certified

2) That there is a 10% ceiling for both Agency and Legal fees, the percentage can be negotiated lesser but never above 10%

3) That the tradition of caution fee be prohibited

4) That a defined duration for notices is stipulated

5) That a government ministry or agency is given the powers to make further regulations on Housing issues in Enugu State.