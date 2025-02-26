I Inherited ₦8.9 Billion Debt As APC Chairman – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that he inherited a debt of ₦8,987,874,663 upon assuming office.

Naija News reports Ganduje made the disclosure on Wednesday during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The APC Chairman described the inherited debts as legal liabilities linked to expenses incurred during pre-election legal battles, election cases, and appeals for legislative, governorship, and presidential elections.

“The current NWC inherited debts and legal liabilities to the total tune of N8,987,874,663, arising from various legal engagements,” he stated.

Ganduje told the NEC members that the National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdul Kareem Kana (SAN), has been working to reduce the debt burden through dialogue and alternative dispute-resolution mechanisms.

He also appealed for the intervention of the NEC in resolving the debt burden.

“We still passionately appeal to the National Executive Committee to intervene accordingly,” he pleaded.

The APC NEC meeting was attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, state governors, NWC members, and other party chieftains.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Ganduje has attributed the strings of victories recorded in recent elections by the party to the special attention given to the domestication of campaigns.

Ganduje, who spoke on Tuesday at the APC Caucus Meeting held at the State House in Abuja, praised the contribution of party stalwarts and all stakeholders in ensuring victory for the APC in the past fifteen months.

The former Kano State governor recalled that within the time frame under consideration, the APC has won the governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, Edo, and Ondo States.

Naija News reports the APC, however, lost the Bayelsa gubernatorial election.

“The attention we give to our demographics in the domestication of our campaigns have become contributing factors to the chain of electoral successes we have recorded in the last fifteen(15) months,” Ganduje said.