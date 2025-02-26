I Can Beat My Cheat And Say That Allocation To States Has Tripled – Tinubu Boasts

President Bola Tinubu has stated that Nigeria would not have survived if fuel subsidy was not abolished.

Tinubu, who admitted that some of the policies of his government were difficult, confirmed that monthly allocations to State governments tripled since the subsidy was removed.

He disclosed this on Tuesday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) national caucus meeting at the States House, Abuja.

He said, “I have a commitment to our manifestos, progressive ideas and beliefs.

“The policies are difficult but there is no way Nigeria could have survived the continuation of fuel subsidy, there is no way.

“Today, I can beat my chest and each of the governors here can confirm that allocation to the states is tripled. We have enough fundings from the Local Government”.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has sought to give clarity on concerns regarding the controversy surrounding the alleged cancellation of the Visa-on-Arrival policy on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Director-General, Princess Zahrah, in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, clarified that the policy has been upgraded rather than abolished, contrary to recent reports

Naija News reports that this clarification followed a private meeting with a delegation from the PEBEC in Abuja.

According to Zahrah, the purpose of the meeting was to address concerns and elucidate the government’s position on the Visa-on-Arrival initiative.

She further noted that this development aligns with PEBEC’s commitment to streamlining processes and minimizing bureaucratic obstacles to conducting business in Nigeria.

The potential cancellation of the VOA policy has elicited varied responses from investors and the international community in recent days.

The minister stated that the new regulations would necessitate pre-arrival clearance from Interpol, criminal record systems, and other background-check agencies in real time.

He said, “The Visa on Arrival process is not being scrapped. Rather, it has been upgraded to improve efficiency and effectiveness. Travellers will still be able to apply online for short-stay visas, with approvals being granted within 24 to 48 hours.

“Once approved, the visa will be sent to the applicant’s email, eliminating the need for a physical sticker upon arrival. This enhanced system aims to cut out inefficiencies, allowing Nigeria to better automate and control the inflow of travellers.

“With this upgrade, the country takes another step towards improving its business environment and attracting foreign investment. This upgrade builds upon the existing online approval system, streamlining the process and enabling travellers to receive their approvals ahead of time.”