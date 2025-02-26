I Am Happy Food Prices Are Coming Down As Ramadan Approaches – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has asserted that the Nigerian economy is getting better.

Speaking on Wednesday at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, President Tinubu said he is happy food prices are coming down even as Ramadan approaches.

According to him, the rest of the world is amazed by the good things happening in Nigeria. He added that stability is returning to the economy, and there are noticeable improvements.

“ I am happy with food prices coming down especially as Ramadan approaches. The Sun is high and the sky is bright outside. While the rest of the world unravels, we are seeing growth in Nigeria. We are seeing gradual return to stability. We are seeing improvements…,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that he inherited a debt of ₦8,987,874,663 upon assuming office.

Naija News reports Ganduje made the disclosure on Wednesday during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The APC Chairman described the inherited debts as legal liabilities linked to expenses incurred during pre-election legal battles, election cases, and appeals for legislative, governorship, and presidential elections.

“The current NWC inherited debts and legal liabilities to the total tune of N8,987,874,663, arising from various legal engagements,” he stated.