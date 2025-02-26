How Babangida Worked Behind The Scene To Make Jonathan President – Former Presidential Candidate, Hashim

Former presidential candidate and businessman, Gbenga Hashim, has revealed how former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida ensured that Goodluck Jonathan became president under the Doctrine of Necessity during Nigeria’s 2010 political crisis.

He disclosed that Babangida asked him to fly from London when some forces were trying to stop Jonathan from becoming acting president.

Hashim made the disclosure during a congratulatory visit to the former military president in Abuja.

“He asked me to fly in from London when some interest groups were working to prevent Jonathan from becoming Acting President…”

“I ran errands between him and Baba in Ota. I was with IBB till 1:00am, the night Yar’Adua was brought back into the country. We worked with Senate Leader Teslim Folarin and Senator Emmanuel Paulker, who represented Jonathan’s camp. The rest, as they say, is history,” he said.

Speaking further, he praised Babangida for acknowledging his past mistakes and offering an apology to the nation.

Hashim described the move as a crucial step towards national healing and reconciliation.

He subsequently called on Nigerians to bury their hatred against Babangida and allow his apology lead to national reconciliation.

“IBB is not the only leader who made mistakes in office, but not everyone has found the courage and humility to admit their errors. What he has said and written are important testimonies for national reconciliation,” he said.

Hashim clarified that he is neither a praise-singer nor a beneficiary of Babangida’s government, recalling his strong opposition to IBB’s regime and imprisonment under Decree 2.

“However, since 2004, following mediation by the late Governor Abdulkadir Kure, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, and Dr. Esther Uduehi, he has come to appreciate Babangida’s qualities beyond politics

“IBB is an enigma. Despite our differences, I have come to admire his humility, simplicity, and deep love for Nigeria’s unity. To him, national unity is like a religion.”

Hashim stressed the urgent need for Nigerian leaders to acknowledge past mistakes, arguing that a culture of accountability and reconciliation is essential for national progress.

“As a nation, we need to apologize to some people so we can close the chapter on hatred and move forward. The victims of the first coup, including our founding fathers, those affected by the counter-coup, and various crises in our history – these wounds need to be addressed. Nelson Mandela worked with De Klerk to reconcile South Africa. We must also work hard to bring our country together,” he said.