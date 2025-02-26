Heavyweight Boxing: Anthony Joshua Wants To Face Fury Or Dubois – Hearn Says

Former two-time heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is keenly eyeing a highly anticipated showdown with Tyson Fury, as well as a rematch with IBF champion Daniel Dubois, according to statements from his promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Anthony Joshua, a British-Nigerian fighter, aims to re-establish his presence in the heavyweight title landscape following a devastating knockout loss to Dubois at Wembley Stadium last year.

After closely observing the recent boxing matches in Saudi Arabia, which featured Agit Kabayel triumphing over Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker securing a win against last-minute replacement Martin Bakole, Joshua has ignited with enthusiasm about his return to the ring.

Hearn described the electrifying atmosphere of the fights as invigorating for Joshua, hinting at a renewed sense of purpose.

“The whole night got him (Joshua) very excited about coming back,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “I believe the most suitable course of action would be to set up a rematch with Daniel Dubois. That’s certainly what Joshua desires—a second opportunity to claim the world heavyweight championship.”

In addition to expressing interest in a clash with Dubois, Hearn also discussed Joshua’s ambitions to face Tyson Fury, who announced his retirement earlier this year after enduring consecutive defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

Hearn remarked, “We want to fight Tyson Fury, although we understand he’s currently in retirement. I hope he tuned in to the fights and felt a rush of excitement. There is potential for us to create something truly exceptional together. If he chooses to remain out of the ring, we respect that, but should he decide to return, it would certainly bring joy to many fans.”

Hearn further elaborated on the unpredictable nature of Fury, suggesting that a well-timed bout against Joshua could potentially coax him back into competition. “No one can predict what’s going on through Tyson’s mind—only he knows. An Anthony Joshua fight could very well be the allure that brings him back, should the circumstances align and he feels prepared for it.”

On the other hand, Sky Sports Boxing analyst Johnny Nelson has proposed that another intriguing possibility for Joshua could be a rematch against Joseph Parker, who previously faced Joshua in 2018, suffering a unanimous decision defeat.

Nelson suggested, “I have a strong feeling that Daniel Dubois may proceed to face Oleksandr Usyk, with Anthony Joshua watching from ringside. If Dubois continues in this direction and if Parker secures a victory tonight, suddenly Joshua might have a fresh opponent lined up, which could lead him away from another bout with Dubois.”

Originally, Dubois was slated to defend his IBF title against Parker during the recent fight night; however, he had to withdraw due to illness.

Meanwhile, the IBF champion is now expected to pursue a unification bout against the WBC, WBA, and WBO champion Usyk, setting the stage for dramatic developments in the heavyweight division.