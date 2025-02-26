Fubara, Diri, Other S/South Govs Move Against Wike’s Camp, Rejects PDP Congress

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deepened as governors from the South-South zone push back against the newly elected Zonal Chairman, Dan Orbih, and other executives linked to Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Reports indicate that four PDP governors—Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom)—are demanding a fresh congress or Orbih’s removal, as they seek to install their own loyalists in the South-South leadership of the party.

Governors Reject PDP Congress Outcome

The controversy stems from a zonal congress held in Calabar, Cross River State, last Saturday, which resulted in Orbih’s emergence as chairman with 174 votes. Other elected officials include: Alabah Turnah (Secretary), Evelyn Weke (Treasurer), Ijeoma Obani (Financial Secretary), Timothy Okwoche (Organizing Secretary), Iyrneri Briggs (Legal Adviser), Prince Etim Isong (Publicity Secretary), Loveday Abaribote (Auditor), Phenomena Esubok (Woman Leader) and Patrick Asuquo (Youth Leader).

Despite a court order from a Rivers State High Court restraining PDP from conducting the congress, the party proceeded with the exercise. Wike, who attended the event, declared that no other congress would take place in the region.

However, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) later disavowed the congress, stating it was not officially recognized.

South-South Governors Vow to Challenge Wike’s Influence

Senior party officials revealed that the four governors are upset that Wike and his allies dominated the congress without consulting them.

“The governors are unhappy that a congress was held in their zone without their involvement. They cannot tolerate Wike dictating to them in the South-South. They believe it is their turn to decide who leads the PDP in the region,” a party official disclosed to The PUNCH.

Another insider confirmed that the governors are working with the NWC to challenge the congress outcome legally and organize another election that reflects their interests.

“The governors will not just stand by. Wike cannot continue to act like a demigod. The crisis has now spread from Rivers State to the entire South-South,” the source added.

PDP National Leadership Postpones Congress

In a move that appears to support the governors’ stance, the PDP NWC formally informed INEC that the South-South Zonal Congress had been postponed due to ‘operational constraints.’

A letter signed by the PDP National Secretary, Ude-Okoye, and obtained by The PUNCH, confirmed this decision. The party said a new date and venue would be communicated to INEC in due time.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has reaffirmed the court order against the congress, with State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson, stating: “We have an order from the Rivers State High Court that says the PDP Congress should not hold. Anybody who went to Calabar is on their own.”

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, also aligned with the PDP national leadership, stating through his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, that he supports the NWC’s decision on the South-South congress.

Similarly, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, is said to support the PDP NWC’s position, according to a source close to both the governor and the state PDP leadership.

Orbih Defends Congress, Dismisses Postponement Claims

Despite the backlash, Orbih has defended the validity of the congress, arguing that the absence of the four governors did not affect the results.

“We have not had any NWC meeting where the issue of the South-South Congress was presented as a memo to be considered for postponement,” he insisted.

He also dismissed suggestions that the event was invalid because of last-minute objections from some PDP leaders.

“The party officially notified INEC last year in line with the Electoral Act. Just two days before the congress, someone sends a letter asking for a postponement—that’s not how things work.”

Orbih called on the governors and party members to unite and work together ahead of the 2027 elections, urging them to focus on strengthening the PDP rather than engaging in internal conflicts.

Meanwhile, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, acknowledged the controversy surrounding the congress and stated that the party has mechanisms to address the dispute.

“I wouldn’t call it an illegal gathering, but I believe whatever happened in Calabar is subject to further modification,” he said.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, was unavailable for comment.