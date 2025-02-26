FG Declares End To Covering States’ Unpaid Liabilities

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning that it will no longer assume responsibility for unpaid liabilities accrued by state governments.

To tackle this issue, the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, has called on states to seal revenue leakages and strengthen their revenue collection mechanisms.

Speaking during a working visit to the Federal Pay Office in Kano, she emphasized the importance of financial discipline.

According to a statement released by Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa, she directed Federal Pay Officers (FPOs) to ensure that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) strictly adhere to public financial management reforms.

“This will ensure that state governments receive their revenues as and when due, and the Federal Government will not be burdened by unpaid liabilities,” Madein stated.

She also urged FPOs to embrace prudent financial practices and integrate modern financial reforms into their daily functions.

“The use of manual processes in carrying out financial activities will soon be over. The use of modern technology in the accounting profession is key and vital,” she said.

The AGF further revealed that her office has begun implementing an enterprise concept management system to digitize financial operations, including those of FPOs.

Additionally, she encouraged FPOs to adopt the performance management system, which will replace the traditional Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER).

“This system will involve all staff and serve as a tool for measuring management performance,” she explained, urging FPOs to be digitally prepared and proficient in computer operations.